Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $353,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,386,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,828,805. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $253.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

