Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.84 and last traded at C$22.82, with a volume of 49585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. Analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -281.48%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In related news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Insiders have purchased 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

