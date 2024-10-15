Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $223.86 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $223.86 million and $30.48 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,309,843,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,309,843,061.292357 with 651,620,654.9650652 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.41260077 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $30,596,958.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

