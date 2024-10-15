Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $85.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

