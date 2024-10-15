Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 156762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

