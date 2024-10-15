Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.45. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 861 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.