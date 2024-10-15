Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $267.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.24. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

