Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CSCO opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

