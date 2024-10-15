Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.5% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4,215.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

