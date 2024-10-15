Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $219.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $698.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

