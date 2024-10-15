Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,141 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AFL opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

