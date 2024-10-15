Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after buying an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

