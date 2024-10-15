Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $191.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,698. Allstate has a 1 year low of $119.61 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

