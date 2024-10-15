Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

