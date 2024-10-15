Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of AMZN traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,578,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,422,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.24. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

