American Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,055 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 21.9% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. 46,411,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,569,141. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

