American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AHR opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,381,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

