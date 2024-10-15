Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. 15,031,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.