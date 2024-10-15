Analysts Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $2,012.11

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,012.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,035.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,939.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,800.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,290.60 and a 1-year high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $52.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 200 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,577.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

