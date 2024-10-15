Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $9.36

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of research firms have commented on GDRX. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $1,638,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GoodRx by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

