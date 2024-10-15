Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $73.75

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

