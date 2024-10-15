Analyzing Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCTW)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 6.50% 24.90% 7.98% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Covey and BTC Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $281.07 million 1.89 $17.78 million $1.34 30.35 BTC Digital $6.77 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Franklin Covey has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Covey and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 3 0 3.00 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Covey currently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.72%. Given Franklin Covey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

