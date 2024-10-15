Analyzing Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) and Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hibernia REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.86%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Hibernia REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $425.82 million 8.20 $155.48 million $0.96 19.30 Hibernia REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Hibernia REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 36.78% 4.86% 2.96% Hibernia REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Hibernia REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Hibernia REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

