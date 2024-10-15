Andrew Hagopian Sells 26,740 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 271,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,422. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

