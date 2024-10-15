Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIHP. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 786,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 344,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

