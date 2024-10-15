AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 38.1% in September

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,201,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,874,000 after acquiring an additional 431,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,032,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 379,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

