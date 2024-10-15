Animalcare Group plc (ANCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Animalcare Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Animalcare Group stock opened at GBX 237.88 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £143.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,975.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Animalcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.76.
Animalcare Group Company Profile
