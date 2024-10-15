Animalcare Group plc (ANCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Animalcare Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Animalcare Group stock opened at GBX 237.88 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £143.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,975.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Animalcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.76.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

