ANyONe Protocol Price Hits $0.97 (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $86.61 million and $522,620.18 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00251280 BTC.

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,570,372 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,052,190.01391649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.99079875 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $760,516.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

