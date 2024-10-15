Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $22.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,595,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.83. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.