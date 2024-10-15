Aqr Capital Management Holding Sells 50,000 Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Stock

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 50,000 shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I stock remained flat at $11.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,723. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 471,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

