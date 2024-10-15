ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,774 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $6,812,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

