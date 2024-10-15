Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ardent Health Partners to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

