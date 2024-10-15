Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.34 on Friday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,240 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.