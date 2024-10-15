Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

NYSE:GPC opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.44. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

