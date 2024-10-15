Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $98,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average is $143.48. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

