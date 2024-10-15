Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 127,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.