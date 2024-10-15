Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $288.71 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

