Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XN LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 27.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,212,507. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

