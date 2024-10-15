Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $179,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

