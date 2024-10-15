Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SW. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $39,627,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $7,063,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SW opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.