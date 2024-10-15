Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Arvinas stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Arvinas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

