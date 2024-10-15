Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ASPHF remained flat at $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 119,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

