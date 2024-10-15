Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance
Shares of ASPHF remained flat at $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 119,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.63.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascentage Pharma Group International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks Investors Don’t Want to Miss Ahead of Earnings
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks Poised for Major Gains
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Plug Power Approaches All-Time Lows: A Buying Signal?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.