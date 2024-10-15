ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $141.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $730.43. 9,299,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,247. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $573.86 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $846.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $923.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

