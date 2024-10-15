Aspect Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,532,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 937,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,685,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

