Aspect Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 396.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.6% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 115,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.21. 3,969,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,057. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $177.54 and a twelve month high of $247.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

