ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 2,296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,912.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASAZF remained flat at $32.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks Investors Don’t Want to Miss Ahead of Earnings
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks Poised for Major Gains
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Plug Power Approaches All-Time Lows: A Buying Signal?
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.