Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 401.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. 5,504,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

