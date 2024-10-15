Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,062. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

