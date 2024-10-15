Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATRA
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atara Biotherapeutics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tesla Stock: Finding the Bottom or Moving On?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Moves: What They Mean for You
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Outerwear Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio for the Winter
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.