Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.