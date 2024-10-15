AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,179,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 59,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

